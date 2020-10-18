LEGO Creates Amazing Star Wars: The Mandalorian Sculpture of Baby Yoda

✖

It's that time of year again... Baby Yoda season! The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is premiering on Disney+ at the end of the month and fans cannot wait to see what adventures are in store for Mando and The Child. Between exciting casting rumors and fan theories, October 30th can't come fast enough. With the show returning soon, we've seen some fun Baby Yoda merch and that's not all... LEGO just showed off an epic Baby Yoda they built using a whole lot of pieces.

"14,588 bricks + 119 hours + 3 builders = 1 Big Build of the Child. This is the way. To celebrate Season 2 of The Mandalorian we’ve built a scale model of ‘the Child’. Check it out," @LEGO_Group tweeted. You can view the video, which shows off the life-sized Baby Yoda, in the post below. Get ready to be impressed!

14,588 bricks + 119 hours + 3 builders = 1 Big Build of the Child. This is the way. To celebrate Season 2 of The Mandalorian we’ve built a scale model of ‘the Child’. Check it out. pic.twitter.com/L8pi1HfFva — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) October 17, 2020

During a recent interview, executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

In another new interview with Variety, Pedro Pascal confirmed that he was actually on set more for the second season.

"If there were more than just a couple of pages of a one-on-one scene, I did feel uneasy about not, in some instances, being able to totally author that," Pascal explained about playing the role. "But it was so easy in such a sort of practical and unexciting way for it to be up to them. When you’re dealing with a franchise as large as this, you are such a passenger to however they’re going to carve it out. It’s just so specific. It’s 'Star Wars.'"

What are you most looking forward to from The Mandalorian this season? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30th.