LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Droid Builder, Desert Skiff, and C-3PO Sets Unveiled

LEGO is adding to their lineup of Star Wars sets that celebrate the 25th anniversary of their partnership with Lucasfilm with the Creative Play Droid Builder (75392), the Desert Skiff & Sarlacc Pit (75396), and C-3PO (75398). All of these sets will officially launch on July 31st / August 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET, but some are available to pre-order now. A full breakdown can be found below.

The Return of the Jedi Desert Skiff set comes with 558 pieces as well as minifigures of Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and an exclusive LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Nien Nunb. Features include levers to move Sarlacc's tentacles and space for an unfortunate LEGO minifigure inside its mouth. The set is listed here at the LEGO Shop with a price tag of $79.99. Look for it to go live on the morning of August 1st.

The Droid Builder set includes 1186 pieces that allows fans to build, customize, and mash up four classic Star War droids – R2-D2, Chopper (C1-10P), QT-KT and R5-J2. It also comes with LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary minifigure of Young Princess Leia with her droid L0-LA59, aka Lola. With the Creative Play Droid Builder, accessories are a big part of the customization options, with a duck, cowboy hat, baseball cap, hat with flower, mustache, ice cream, balloon, glasses, bow, bow tie, headphones, 2 jet boosters and 2 stud shooters included in the set. Pre-orders are available now here at the LEGO Shop priced at $99.99. Note that the LEGO Firework Celebrations set (40689) will come free with the order until 7/7.

The C-3PO set includes a posable head and arms, and includes 1138 pieces along with a C-3PO LEGO minifigure with information plaque and a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick. It is priced at $139.99 and can be pre-ordered here at LEGO now. Again, the LEGO Firework Celebrations set (40689) will come free with the order until 7/7.

Though it's not part of the Star Wars 25th anniversary lineup, LEGO has also unveiled the Ahsoka Tano's Duel on Peridea (75385) set, which is based on the live action Ahoska series on Disney+. It includes 382 pieces as well as minifigures of Ahsoka Tano, Ezra Bridger, Morgan Elsbeth, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and a Night Trooper. It also features a platform with 3 built-in turntables for spinning LEGO minifigure battles along with a function to recreate Ezra's leap off the platform from the Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1 finale. It is listed here at the LEGO Shop with a price tag of $54.99. Look for it to go live on the morning of August 1st.

Keep in mind that this isn't the only LEGO Star Wars release that's on the horizon for August 1st. There are crazy LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy mashup sets, an Imperial Star Destroyer set that comes with 7 LEGO Star Wars minifigures, including a 25th anniversary minifigure of Cal Kestis, and more. The current list of LEGO Star Wars pre-orders for August 1st can be found below.

"The LEGO Star Wars collaboration has enjoyed a most impressive 25 years with products, video games, animated content, big builds, merchandise, and more! We want to celebrate all those years and milestones with everyone who helped us get here, but especially with the fan community as we would never be where we are today without their creativity and passion," says Mike Ilacqua, Head of Product at the LEGO Group.

"It's been 25 years of true fun combining Lucasfilm's expansive Star Wars galaxy with the ingenuity of the LEGO Group, offering fans exciting ways to recreate their favorite scenes, vehicles and characters from our stories," said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Lucasfilm Franchise and Licensing, Disney Experiences. "With the enthusiasm of our fans to engage with the Star Wars galaxy and express creativity through building, we look forward to continuing the legacy of fun for decades to come."