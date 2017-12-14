LEGO ‘Star Wars’ 75205 Mos Eisley Cantina Set Available in Limited Quantities

If you want to get your hands on the latest version of the Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina set from LEGO, you had better hit this link and grab it at Toys ‘R’ Us while you can. The set is currently listed as having “limited stock” with a limit of five per customer. It also qualifies for free shipping.

This certainly isn’t the first version of the cantina that LEGO has produced, and there doesn’t appear to be a whole lot of new and exciting additions with this version. However, The Brother’s Brick notes that this version differs from previous sets with the addition of Wuher and the Ubrikkian 9000 Z001 landspeeder. The full list of features includes:

• Mos Eisley Cantina features a detailed bar, sliding entrance door, seat-tipping functions, open-out design and detachable sections

• Also includes a new-for-January-2018 Ubrikkian 9000 pod with opening minifigure cockpit and top-mounted stud shooter

• Open out the cantina and play out classic Star Wars: A New Hope tavern scenes

• This LEGO(R) Star Wars toy is suitable for ages 8-14

• Cantina measures over 3-inch (10 centimeter) high, 8-inch (22 centimeter) wide and 3-inch (9 centimeter) deep

The LEGO Star Wars 75205 Mos Eisley Cantina set includes 376 pieces with 4 minifigs. If you already own one of the previous cantina sets, this one probably isn’t worth picking up unless you’re a collector. Everyone else can grab it at Toys ‘R’ Us while supplies last.

