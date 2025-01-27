LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Driver Helmet Arrives On March 1st

As part of Disney / Lucasfilm’s new Power the Force campaign, LEGO has unveiled the latest installment in their Star Wars helmet series – the AT-AT Driver (#75429). Using 730 pieces, you’ll be able to build a reproduction of the helmet worn by AT-AT drivers on Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Driver Helmet set will be available to order starting on February 28th / March 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET here at the LEGO Shop priced at $69.99. We expect that this helmet is only a taste of things to come with the Power of the Force campaign this year. Rumor has it that a new Death Star set is on the horizon for 2025, and that it will be the most expensive LEGO set ever. If / when it does arrive, you’ll find the news here at Comicbook. You can check out previously released helmet sets in the LEGO Star Wars lineup here at LEGO and here on Amazon.

You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here.

From the description: “Memories of the thrilling Battle of Hoth scenes come flooding back with this LEGO® Star Wars™ AT-AT Driver Helmet buildable model kit for adults (75429). Take time out to enjoy a complex, hands-on creative project, using LEGO bricks to recreate the iconic contours of the helmet worn by drivers of AT-AT walkers in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™.

This buildable helmet comes with step-by-step instructions, or you can download the LEGO Builder app, which lets you zoom, rotate and visualize a 3D digital version of this construction model as you build. Once it’s complete, place your creation on the buildable stand with a nameplate to complete an eye-catching Star Wars display.”