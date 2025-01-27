Retro Star Wars Funko Pops Kick Off ‘Power the Force’ Campaign

Disney / Lucasfilm is kicking off another Star Wars product promotion today, and this time it’s a year-long program dubbed “Power the Force”. Lucasfilm notes that the program will have a “special focus on products inspired by lightsabers, ships and droids” though the first wave of new products in the collection are mostly character-focused. This includes a lineup of awesome-looking retro Star Wars Funko Pops that highlight Clone Trooper Fives, Kylo Ren, Boba Fett, and a glow-in-the-dark Darth Vader exclusive. You can get your pre-orders in via the following links:

On a related note, last week Funko released 4 all-new Funko Pops from the original Star Wars film. With an emphasis on Luke Skywalker, the drop includes him in his Red 5 flight suit, Jedi lightsaber training on the Millennium Falcon, and staring off towards the two suns on Tattooine. R2-D2 is also included in the drop, with a Deluxe offering that’s based on scene in the film where he delivers Leia’s message, “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.” You can get your pre-orders in here Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now.

In addition to the Funko Pops, Lucasfilm also announced the Rebel Starfighter watch boxed set from Citizen ($475) and the LEGO Star Wars #75429 AT-AT Driver Helmet set, which includes 730 pieces and will be available here at the LEGO Shop starting on March 1st priced at $69.99. You can keep up with all of the new releases for the Power the Force promotion here at Comicbook!