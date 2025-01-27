When readers purchase products after clicking links in our articles, Comicbook.com may earn an affiliate commission. Affiliate relationships have no impact on editorial ratings and reviews.

Star Wars

Retro Star Wars Funko Pops Kick Off ‘Power the Force’ Campaign

The lineup includes Funko Pops of Clone Trooper Fives, Kylo Ren, Boba Fett, and a GITD Darth Vader exclusive. 

By

Disney / Lucasfilm is kicking off another Star Wars product promotion today, and this time it’s a year-long program dubbed “Power the Force”. Lucasfilm notes that the program will have a “special focus on products inspired by lightsabers, ships and droids” though the first wave of new products in the collection are mostly character-focused. This includes a lineup of awesome-looking retro Star Wars Funko Pops that highlight Clone Trooper Fives, Kylo Ren, Boba Fett, and a glow-in-the-dark Darth Vader exclusive. You can get your pre-orders in via the following links:

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, last week Funko released 4 all-new Funko Pops from the original Star Wars film. With an emphasis on Luke Skywalker, the drop includes him in his Red 5 flight suit, Jedi lightsaber training on the Millennium Falcon, and staring off towards the two suns on Tattooine. R2-D2 is also included in the drop, with a Deluxe offering that’s based on scene in the film where he delivers Leia’s message, “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.” You can get your pre-orders in here Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now.

In addition to the Funko Pops, Lucasfilm also announced the Rebel Starfighter watch boxed set from Citizen ($475) and the LEGO Star Wars #75429 AT-AT Driver Helmet set, which includes 730 pieces and will be available here at the LEGO Shop starting on March 1st priced at $69.99. You can keep up with all of the new releases for the Power the Force promotion here at Comicbook!

Tagged:

Related Posts