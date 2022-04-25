LEGO Star Wars: Death Star Trench Run, Training on Dagobah, and Trash Compactor Sets Are About to Drop

Heads up Star Wars LEGO fans! The LEGO Star Wars 75329 Death Star Trench Run, 75330 Dagobah Jedi Training, and 75339 The Trash Compactor sets are officially launching tonight, April 25th / 26th at 9pm PST / 12am EST. These sets have been available to pre-order since they debuted in March, and the links that you need can be found below. However, you might want to wait until May 1st to order them at the LEGO Shop and take advantage of their Star Wars Day 2022 offers.

The 75329 Death Star Trench Run set will include 665 pieces, and will feature the iconic scene from A New Hope when Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing was pursued by Darth Vader’s TIE Fighters on the Death Star. The base plaque features Darth Vader’s quote “The Force is strong with this one”. Order here at the LEGO Shop, here on Amazon, and here at Walmart for $59.99.

The Training on Dagobah set will include 1000 pieces with a design based on the swamp scene in The Empire Strikes back when Yoda begins Luke Skywalker’s Jedi training. In addition to Yoda and Luke minifigures, there’s R2-D2, Yoda’s hut, and Luke’s submerged X-Wing. The base features Yoda’s quote “Do. Or do not. There is no try.” Order here at the LEGO Shop, here on Amazon, and here at Walmart for $79.99.

The Trash Compactor Star Wars LEGO diorama set from A New Hope, was officially teased for Walmart’s Collector Con event for 2022, but it turns out that it the set won’t be an exclusive. It includes 802 pieces, along with minifigures of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo dressed as Stormtroopers, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure. It even features moving walls! The base includes Han Solo’s quote “One thing’s for sure. We’re all gonna be a lot thinner.” Order here at the LEGO Shop and here at Walmart for $89.99.