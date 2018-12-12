This Massive LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Star Destroyer Set is Cheaper Than Ever

The 75190 LEGO Star Wars First Order Star Destroyer Set includes a whopping 1416-pieces and five minifigures. As far as we can tell, it has never dipped below the standard $160 price tag until today. Indeed, you can grab it from Walmart right now for $119.99 with free shipping (arrives before Christmas) while the sale lasts.
Again, this is the first discount we have ever seen on the set, and it’s a big one at that. At the time of writing, Amazon hasn’t matched it, so take advantage while you can because a sell out is inevitable. The official LEGO description for the set reads:
“Embark on galactic Star Wars: Episode VIII adventures with the First Order Star Destroyer. This huge model features armor-like panels on the outside, transparent-element engine detailing at the back and 8 side-facing stud shooters. Open out the top panels to reveal the detailed interior, featuring a working elevator leading to Snoke’s command center with a seat and mini hologram figure, bridge with seating for the crew, conference area with buildable medical droid and BB-9E droid, and a passageway leading to a detailed control room. There’s even a carry handle to take the play action into hyperspeed! This stellar set includes 5 minifigures and 2 droids.”
- Includes 5 minifigures: Supreme Leader Snoke, a First Order Officer, First Order Stormtrooper Sergeant, First Order Stormtrooper and a First Order Shuttle Pilot, plus BB-9E and buildable Medical Droid figures.
- Features a carry handle, armor-panel detailing, 8 side-firing stud shooters and rear engine detailing. Open-out top panels reveal a detailed interior, including a working elevator to Snoke’s chamber with a mini hologram figure, bridge with seating for the crew, conference area and a passageway leading to the control room with instrument panel detailing.
- Weapons include 2 blasters and 2 blaster pistols.
- Open out the panels for easy play access.
- Lift the elevator and seat Snoke in his chamber.
- This model includes over 1,400 pieces.
- Measures over 5″ (14cm) high, 22″ (56cm) long and 12″ (32cm) wide.
