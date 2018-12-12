This Massive LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Star Destroyer Set is Cheaper Than Ever

The 75190 LEGO Star Wars First Order Star Destroyer Set includes a whopping 1416-pieces and five minifigures. As far as we can tell, it has never dipped below the standard $160 price tag until today. Indeed, you can grab it from Walmart right now for $119.99 with free shipping (arrives before Christmas) while the sale lasts.

Again, this is the first discount we have ever seen on the set, and it’s a big one at that. At the time of writing, Amazon hasn’t matched it, so take advantage while you can because a sell out is inevitable. The official LEGO description for the set reads:

“Embark on galactic Star Wars: Episode VIII adventures with the First Order Star Destroyer. This huge model features armor-like panels on the outside, transparent-element engine detailing at the back and 8 side-facing stud shooters. Open out the top panels to reveal the detailed interior, featuring a working elevator leading to Snoke’s command center with a seat and mini hologram figure, bridge with seating for the crew, conference area with buildable medical droid and BB-9E droid, and a passageway leading to a detailed control room. There’s even a carry handle to take the play action into hyperspeed! This stellar set includes 5 minifigures and 2 droids.”

Includes 5 minifigures: Supreme Leader Snoke, a First Order Officer, First Order Stormtrooper Sergeant, First Order Stormtrooper and a First Order Shuttle Pilot, plus BB-9E and buildable Medical Droid figures.

Features a carry handle, armor-panel detailing, 8 side-firing stud shooters and rear engine detailing. Open-out top panels reveal a detailed interior, including a working elevator to Snoke’s chamber with a mini hologram figure, bridge with seating for the crew, conference area and a passageway leading to the control room with instrument panel detailing.

Weapons include 2 blasters and 2 blaster pistols.

Open out the panels for easy play access.

Lift the elevator and seat Snoke in his chamber.

This model includes over 1,400 pieces.

Measures over 5″ (14cm) high, 22″ (56cm) long and 12″ (32cm) wide.

