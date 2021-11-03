LEGO Star Wars Sale Includes 40% off the 2021 Advent Calendar

The 2021 holiday season has officially begun, and Best Buy is rolling out deals with guaranteed Black Friday pricing. Among these deals are big discounts on select Star Wars LEGO sets, which includes a whopping 40% off the 2021 LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Advent Calendar (75307). December will be here before you know it, so this is the perfect time to grab it.

The LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar deal is available here at Best Buy for $23.99 while it lasts. Shipping is free on orders over $35, so you might want to check out Best Buy’s entire Star Wars LEGO sale right here to see if there’s anything else you want to pick up. The lineup includes huge discounts on the Darth Vader LEGO helmet, Imperial Probe Droid set, Bad Batch Attack Shuttle, and more.

“Give Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans a delightful surprise every day in the run-up to Christmas with the 2021 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75307). Behind each of the 24 doors is a LEGO minifigure, LEGO figure, buildable vehicle, weapon or accessory, all inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2. Mini builds, maximum fun There are 7 LEGO minifigures/figures/droids in this holiday calendar: The Mandalorian and the Child (Grogu), affectionately known as Baby Yoda, both in festive outfits, plus a Scout Trooper, Stormtrooper, Tusken Raider, IG-11 and IT-O Interrogator Droid. Children will also love building and playing with mini builds such as The Razor Crest, TIE Fighter, Tusken ballista snow launcher, training targets and the Child’s hoverpram.”

