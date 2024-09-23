LEGO Star Wars Sets Get Huge Discounts on Amazon
LEGO Star Wars sets like the Millennium Falcon (75257) are over 30% off.
You can always find deals on LEGO Star Wars sets on Amazon, but they rarely exceed 20% off. However, today you have an opportunity to score some fantastic sets at discounts that exceed 30% off in some cases. At the moment, the most significant of these is the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon (75257) set (36% off), but there's a lot more where that came from. You can shop all of the current Star Wars LEGO deals on Amazon right here. We've listed some additional highlights below.
- LEGO Star Wars Chewbacca 75371 – 36% off: See on Amazon
- LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank 75361 – 36% off: See on Amazon
- Lego Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter 75346 – 36% off: See on Amazon
- LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle 75362 – 30% off: See on Amazon
- LEGO Star Wars: The Clone Wars Yoda's Jedi Starfighter 75360 – 35% off: See on Amazon
- LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter 75344 – 38% off: See on Amazon
- LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter Microfighter 75363 – 54% off: See on Amazon
- LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar – 20% off: See on Amazon
In other Star Wars LEGO news, the next Ultimate Collector Series set has been unveiled, and it's the highly anticipated Jabba's Sail Barge (75397)! Clocking in at 3,942 pieces, it features. the ability to fold down the sides and lift off the sails and top deck to check out the detailed interior. Inside you'll find the the cockpit, prison cell, armory, kitchen and entertainment room equipped with Jabba's bed and more. It will also include 11 Star Wars minifigures Jabba the Hutt, Princess Leia (Huttslayer / Slave Leia), Bib Fortuna, C-3PO, Max Rebo, Kithaba, Vizam, Wooof, Gamorrean Guard, Salacious Crumb and R2-D2 with a bar table accessory. When complete, the set can be displayed on the included stand, which has space for the Jabba the Hutt LEGO minifigure, an information plaque and a LEGO Star War 25th anniversary brick.
The LEGO Star Wars Jabba's Sail Barge Ultimate Collector Series set will available first to LEGO Insiders starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on October 2nd / 3rd 2024 right here at the LEGO website priced at $499.99. It will be available to the general public at the same time and in the same place on October 6th. It's expensive for sure, but if it's any consolation all purchases of the Jabba's Barge set will receive a LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Set (40730) as a free gift.
You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. Keep tabs on LEGO's offers page for updates on promotions. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions.
