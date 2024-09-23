LEGO Star Wars Sets Get Huge Discounts on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You can always find deals on LEGO Star Wars sets on Amazon, but they rarely exceed 20% off. However, today you have an opportunity to score some fantastic sets at discounts that exceed 30% off in some cases. At the moment, the most significant of these is the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon (75257) set (36% off), but there's a lot more where that came from. You can shop all of the current Star Wars LEGO deals on Amazon right here. We've listed some additional highlights below.

In other Star Wars LEGO news, the next Ultimate Collector Series set has been unveiled, and it's the highly anticipated Jabba's Sail Barge (75397)! Clocking in at 3,942 pieces, it features. the ability to fold down the sides and lift off the sails and top deck to check out the detailed interior. Inside you'll find the the cockpit, prison cell, armory, kitchen and entertainment room equipped with Jabba's bed and more. It will also include 11 Star Wars minifigures Jabba the Hutt, Princess Leia (Huttslayer / Slave Leia), Bib Fortuna, C-3PO, Max Rebo, Kithaba, Vizam, Wooof, Gamorrean Guard, Salacious Crumb and R2-D2 with a bar table accessory. When complete, the set can be displayed on the included stand, which has space for the Jabba the Hutt LEGO minifigure, an information plaque and a LEGO Star War 25th anniversary brick.

The LEGO Star Wars Jabba's Sail Barge Ultimate Collector Series set will available first to LEGO Insiders starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on October 2nd / 3rd 2024 right here at the LEGO website priced at $499.99. It will be available to the general public at the same time and in the same place on October 6th. It's expensive for sure, but if it's any consolation all purchases of the Jabba's Barge set will receive a LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Set (40730) as a free gift.

You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here.