This 1703 Piece LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Snowspeeder is Cheaper Than Ever

It’s hard to imagine that any Star Wars / LEGO fan would be disappointed to find this 1703 piece LEGO Star Wars Snowspeeder from Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back under the tree this Christmas. It’s also hard to imagine that you’ll find a better deal on it than the one going on at this very moment.

The LEGO Star Wars Snowspeeder 75144 set is available to order via both Amazon and Walmart for $169.99 with free shipping. That’s a discount of $30 and an all-time low price. Significant deals on large LEGO sets like this are rare, so take advantage of it while it lasts. The official description and feature list reads:

“Collect a true Star Wars classic: the T-47 Snowspeeder. This LEGO interpretation of the iconic airspeeder that fans will remember from Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back has all the details you’d expect, including opening airbrakes, rotating rear gun, and an opening cockpit with space for the included Rebel Snowspeeder Pilot and Rebel Snowspeeder Gunner minifigures. This model also comes with a display stand and fact plaque, so it can take pride of place in any LEGO Star Wars collection.”

Includes 2 minifigures: a Rebel Snowspeeder Pilot and a Rebel Snowspeeder Gunner.

Features intricate, authentic detailing, opening airbrakes, rotating rear gun and an opening cockpit with space for the 2 included minifigures.

Attach the Snowspeeder to the stand with fact plaque to display it.

Includes 2 blaster pistols.

Accessory elements include electrobinoculars, a Snowspeeder Pilot helmet and a Snowspeeder Gunner helmet.

Snowspeeder on display stand measures over 8 (21cm) high, 15 (39cm) long and 11 (29cm) wide, and over 4 (11cm) high without stand

On a related note, the LEGO Group recently unveiled the Star Wars 75251 Darth Vader’s Castle set, which clocks in at 1060 pieces and includes minifigures of Darth Vader, Darth Vader (Bacta Tank), two Royal Guards, and an Imperial Transport Pilot for $129.99.

The set is an Amazon exclusive that launched on October 4th and out quickly. However, you can pre-order via this link with the next batch slated to arrive on November 26th. Again, if you’re thinking about getting this as a holiday gift, don’t wait too long to reserve one.

