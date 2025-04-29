Fortnite Gives Away Free Star Wars Skin, Here’s How to Get It

Star Wars and Fortnite are preparing to launch an epic collaboration, bringing new Star Wars skins to the game and changing the map with the release of its new season. While many are interested in the Star Wars-themed points of interest, the skins will be the largest draw for many. With many vying for the cosmetics in the Galactic Battle Pass, Epic Games has surprised players by giving away a free Star Wars skin ahead of the season’s launch on May 2nd. This skin can be claimed for free right now, and there are some instructions you’ll need to follow for this Fortnite cosmetic.

Players can grab the First Order Stormtrooper outfit in Fortnite if they have a MyDisney Account and an Epic Games account. In order to claim the free Star Wars skin, users must link these two accounts by first logging into their Epic Games account. Once this is done, users will have to navigate to the “Apps & Accounts” sub-menu, where an option will appear to tether the MyDisney Account to Epic Games. After logging in and linking the accounts together, Fortnite players will be gifted the First Order Stormtrooper skin for free the next time they boot up the game.

Fortnite Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper outfit.

It’s worth noting that myDisney accounts are most frequently used to sign-in to the Disney+ streaming service. However, even those who do not have a Disney+ subscription can still claim the free skin in Fortnite. As such, if you don’t currently have a MyDisney account, you should be able to make one relatively quickly and link it to your Epic Games profile used for Fortnite. This deal is set to remain live until a few months from now on August 31st at 12am ET.

Fortnite offers plenty of other Star Wars skins that players can unlock, including various versions of Stormtroopers. The Galactic Battle Pass will also offer numerous Star Wars cosmetics, including characters like Emperor Palpatine, Poe Dameron, and General Grievous. Other characters set to come to Fortnite over the course of this season include Darth Jar Jar, Mace Windu, Captain Phasma, and a Mandalorian. It’s safe to assume that other Star Wars skins like Anakin Skywalker, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, and numerous others will also appear in the Fortnite Item Shop in the days and weeks ahead.