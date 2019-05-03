LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV Set Available Now With Free Battle of Hoth Bonus

LEGO has kicked off their May the 4th (aka Star Wars Day) festivities early with the release of the highly anticipated 75244 Tantive IV set. It includes 1,768 pieces, five minifigures (Bail Organa, Princess Leia, Captain Antilles, C-3PO and a Rebel Fleet Trooper, plus an R2-D2 droid LEGO figure) and a price tag of $199.99.

If you want to add the Tantive IV set to your collection, today, May 3rd, is the day to do it. The set is available to order early for LEGO VIP members (signing up is easy, and free), and it comes with several awesome bonuses for Star Wars Day…

Videos by ComicBook.com

First off, all Star Wars LEGO purchases over $75 qualify for the the 195-piece 40333 Battle of Hoth Micro Build set as a freebie. A Star Wars 20th anniversary print will also be available (VIP members only) on orders over $35. Finally, all Star Wars purchases will qualify for double VIP points. You can shop LEGO’s entire Star Wars collection here. Just keep in mind that the bonuses mentioned above are only available until 11:59pm EST on May 6th, 2019 (or while supplies last).

The official description for the LEGO Star Wars 75244 Tantive IV set can be found below.

“Build, play and display a legendary Star Wars starship! This LEGO Star Wars 75244 interpretation of Tantive IV, seen fleeing from an Imperial Star Destroyer in the opening moments of Star Wars: A New Hope, faithfully recreates all of the Rebel cruiser’s signature details, including an elongated hull, detachable escape pods, elevating gun turrets, cargo hold and 11 massive engines at the back. Remove the hull plating of this fantastic LEGO Star Wars vehicle to reveal a detailed 2-minifigure cockpit, conference area with table, weapon rack and a control console with 2 seats. The radar dish also doubles as a convenient carry handle, which makes it perfect for flying around the room. When the mission is over, this amazing kids’ buildable toy also makes a great centerpiece for any LEGO Star Wars collection. The set also includes 5 minifigures and an R2-D2 droid LEGO figure.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.