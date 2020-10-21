Liam Neeson Speaks Out on Potential Star Wars Return as Qui-Gon Jinn

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is coming back at the end of the month and there are a whole lot of characters we'd like to see pop up on the series. However, it's not the only Disney+ show that's got us wishing to see some character returns. With Ewan McGregor returning to play Obi-Wan, there are some important names from the Star Wars prequels we'd like to see again, including Qui-Gon Jinn. The character played by Liam Neeson died in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but that doesn't mean he couldn't return as a Force Ghost. In a recent interview with Collider, Neeson was asked if he's been approached by Disney about making any kind of return to Star Wars.

"I’ve done the voice for Qui-Gon Jinn in a couple of the animated versions of it," Neeson explained. "I can’t remember the names of them. Myself and Sam Jackson did our Jedi knights for those. I think I did two of them. But on film, I haven’t been approached, no. I haven’t really been following them, to be honest. I don’t know if they’ve come to an end. I heard they did a film of Harrison [Ford]’s character, Han Solo, and that there was a bit of trouble with that. What do you think? Are Star Wars fans finished with it?

Earlier this year, McGregor said he was more excited to work on this solo series than he was during the prequel trilogy years.

“I'm more excited about doing this one than I was doing the second and third one that we did before,” the actor shared with Empire. “I'm just excited about working with Deborah Chow, and the storylines are going to be really good I think. I'm just excited to play him again. It's been long enough since I played him before.”

He added, "The first three [Star Wars films] I did were really at the very beginning of digital photography. We had a camera with an umbilical cord to a tent, it was like back to the beginning of movies where the camera didn't move very much because there was so much hardware attached to it. Now we're going to be able to really create stuff without swathes of green-screen and blue-screen, which becomes very tedious for the actor.”

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series does not yet have a release date, but The Mandalorian's second season premieres on October 30th.