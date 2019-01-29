Loot Crate’s Limited Edition ‘Star Wars’ Battle of Endor Rebel Crate is Live

It’s been a while since we checked in on what Loot Crate was up to, but their announcement regarding a limited edition crate that’s focused entirely around the Battle of Endor from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi is certainly intriguing.

The Star Wars Endor Rebel Crate is available to order right here for $59.99 (the total value of the items in the crate is said to exceed $125). As usual, the contents remain a mystery, but we do know that they partnered with apparel and accessories company Heroes & Villains on the contents, and they make some pretty awesome Star Wars stuff. So, this should be a pretty fantastic crate. In fact, Loot Crate uses the following image as an example of the kind of things that you can expect to get (but not these exact things):

Just keep in mind that the cutoff for orders is February 28th (or while supplies last). The Star Wars Endor Rebel Crate is expected to ship in March. Additional hints about the contents are available in the official description below.

“This special-edition Loot Crate box features five limited-edition, authentic apparel and accessories from Heroes & Villains designed to bring the Star Wars galaxy to life for superfans. All Rebel Alliance commando-inspired pieces are exclusive to this one-time box. Fans are able to channel their inner rebel through this carefully-curated Heroes & Villains and Loot Crate collection, designed as ready-to-wear renditions of the Star Wars galaxy.”



“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Heroes & Villains to launch the Star Wars Endor Rebel Crate, which will take fans even deeper inside the legendary Battle of Endor,” said Chris Davis, CEO of Loot Crate. “This new specialty crate will offer premium-quality products, designed for fans to fully immerse themselves in the Star Wars galaxy, and we can’t wait to deliver this one-of-a-kind fan experience.”

“Heroes and Villains takes a look at the Battle of Endor through the lenses of the rebel commandos and what items they may have carried outside of what we saw in the film. We are really excited to partner with Loot Crate and be able to provide those core Star Wars fans an opportunity to own a piece of the fantasy in our product. Together we have proudly created an entire range of high-quality products that combine functionality and authenticity,” said Doug Johnson, Creative Director, Heroes & Villains.”

