Christmas Meets Star Wars in Spellbinding Carol of the Mandalorian Mashup

Just a week before Christmas this year, the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian came to a thrilling conclusion. The Internet was set ablaze by the events of the Star Wars TV series, and all of that excitement seems to be carrying over into the holiday season. If you're one of those folks who enjoys both Christmas music and Star Wars, and feel that this is the perfect time of year, there's a mashup online that you're not going to want to miss: "The Carol of the Mandalorian."

A YouTube account by the name of AtinPiano recently released a mashup of Ludwig Göransson's award-winning Mandalorian theme, and the classic "Carol of the Bells." What follows is an epic clash of Star Wars and Christmas that a lot of fans will be able to appreciate. You can take a look in the video above!

While the iconic sounds of Star Wars have long come from composer John Williams, Göransson has developed his own unique style of score for The Mandalorian. It started with some woodwind sounds in Season 1, but evolved over the course of Season 2.

"In Season 1 it was all new so audiences didn't have a relationship to the music, but now they are connected to these themes," Göransson told Insider. "So when I started Season 2 I wanted to use the themes in a different way — different harmonies and counterpoints to the main theme, but in a way that people would still understand what it is."

In addition to using themes that were different to what we'd heard in Season 1, Göransson incorporated the themes and sounds from John Williams Star Wars scores of the past. The composer felt that the original Star Wars sounds were an important part of making audiences feel the moment.

"We had a lot of conversations throughout the show," he explained. "We were smart with putting our own stamp on the music through Season 1 but with Season 2 we wanted to flirt with the Star Wars themes a little bit."

What do you think of the Holiday-themed Mandalorian mashup?