The Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal Shares Adorable Baby Yoda Fan Art For Thanksgiving

Disney+ finally launched earlier this month and with it came the long-awaited premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action Star Wars series. The show stars Pedro Pascal as the titular character, but the true breakout star of the series is “Baby Yoda,” who has already won over the Internet. Naturally, there has already been a ton of art dedicated to the little dude, including some impressive graffiti in Melbourne. Earlier today, Pascal took to Instagram to share some adorable fan art of his character with Baby Yoda, and it’s perfect for Thanksgiving.

View this post on Instagram The Mandadalorian, courtesy of @isabees Happy Turkey to all. A post shared by Pedro Pascal (@pascalispunk) on Nov 27, 2019 at 10:56am PST

“The Mandadalorian, courtesy of @isabees Happy Turkey to all,” Pascal wrote.

You can check out the artist, Isabelle Porto Lee, on Instagram here.

Currently, fans of the new show are eagerly waiting to learn more about Baby Yoda. While there’s no telling how the character will factor into the remainder of the first season – especially after using its force powers to save The Mandalorian in the second episode – it sounds like there are still some surprises in store.

“He has his own name, and he is very interesting and very knowledgeable and very cute,” Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), recently shared. “I never use that word, but he is a cute little guy… You have to see the shows to figure out who this baby Yoda really is, and what he is all about, or even if he is really a baby Yoda.”

In the new series, The Mandalorian travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Ming-Na Wen, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first three episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+.