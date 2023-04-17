Star Wars: The Mandalorian Debuts Character Posters for IG-12 and The Praetorian Guards

New character posters for Star Wars: The Mandalorian feature the revitalized droid IG-12 and the deadly trio of the Praetorian Guard. Chapter 23 of The Mandalorian, titled "The Spies," was the penultimate episode of Season 3, which follows Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze's mission to reclaim their homeworld of Mandalore. Of course, an episode of a Star Wars series wouldn't be complete without an adversary or two, and Moff Gideon plays that role in The Mandalorian. "The Spies" brought Moff Gideon back, and he came armed with the elite bodyguard force known as the Praetorian Guard. IG-11 also returned, but he's now known as IG-12 and under the manual control of Grogu.

A tweet from the official Disney+ Twitter account reads, "#IG12Grogu and the #PraetorianGuards. Start streaming the latest chapter of #TheMandalorian now on #DisneyPlus" The first poster features Grogu perched in the cockpit of IG-12, and the three members of the Praetorian Guard that struck down Paz Vizsla take up the second poster.

Star Wars Actor Says The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale "Will Hurt"

"This next episode is gonna make you wish you hadn't asked for [another episode]," actor Brendan Wayne, the in-suit double for Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, wrote in a cryptic Instagram story. "It might just hurt too much."

Ahead of The Mandalorian Season 3 finale, executive producer Dave Filoni has said that fans will "have a lot to think about" after the Rick Famuyiwa-directed "Chapter 24" concludes on April 19th.

"They'll have a lot to take in, and I think with any good ending there's the moment you're in it when you're cheering and you feel satisfied, but then there's a little bit after that where you think back at all the things that happened," Filoni, who wrote "The Spies," told Collider. "Maybe you start to put them together in a different way and you realize it's an ending, but there are other things happening out there in the galaxy that now you know more about."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Gives Moff Gideon Scary Armor

When Bo-Katan and Din Djarin lead a team of Mandalorians to scout the remains of Mandalore, they come under fire from a group of Imperials wearing Beskar armor. Just as they get the upper hand and take the fight to the Imperials, the Mandalorians run right into a trap and Din Djarin is separated from the group. This is when we see Moff Gideon glide in wearing his super scary Mandalorian-esque black armor, giving off heavy Darth Vader vibes.

The Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian streams April 19th on Disney+.