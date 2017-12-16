Star Wars Star Mark Hamill Rips Into FCC Chairman Over Net Neutrality

The last Jedi has taken offense to FCC chairman Ajit Pai wielding a lightsaber to cut through net neutrality regulations.

Earlier this week, Pai’s FCC voted along party lines to abolish Obama-era net neutrality protections. Supporters of net neutrality say this paves the ways for internet service providers to create a tiered internet while those who oppose net neutrality say its removal will allow for new industry innovation.

Pai attempted to quell any fears about what the loss of net neutrality could mean for the internet by releasing a YouTube video of himself comically performing many common internet tasks, including sharing his meal on Instagram, shopping online and streaming his favorite movies. That last bit was accompanied by Pai swinging around a blue lightsaber. You can see the video above.

This video came to the attention Mark Hamill, arguably the most-notable wielder of a lightsaber, and Hamill took to Twitter to express his displeasure with Pai sullying the Jedi image.

Hamill tweeted, “Cute video Ajit ‘Aren’t I Precious?’ Pai 🤮-but you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber-A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations. Btw-did you pay John Williams his royalty? @AjitPaiFCCorpShill #AjediYouAreNOT”

I guess we know where Hamill stands on the issue of net neutrality. The question of whether Pai paid royalties to composer John Williams is also a salient one, since Pai may already find himself the target of a legal battle over his use of the “Harlem Shake” in a different video.

