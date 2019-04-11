Mark Hamill Confirms He Cannot Attend Star Wars Celebration Chicago

Star Wars Celebration kicked off in Chicago today, and fans of the franchise can expect many special guests and exciting panels on the line-up. Unfortunately, that will not include one of the biggest names in Star Wars: Mark Hamill. The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker took to Twitter yesterday to express his disappointment in being unable to attend the big event.

Wish I could be with you in Chicago- having fun & hanging out with folks who seem like family. I’m deeply disappointed I can’t be a part of @SW_Celebration. I know everyone there will have a wonderful time making friends & memories that will last a lunchtime. 🖤- Mar🐫 pic.twitter.com/3keIeCexmw — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 10, 2019

“Wish I could be with you in Chicago- having fun & hanging out with folks who seem like family. I’m deeply disappointed I can’t be a part of @SW_Celebration. I know everyone there will have a wonderful time making friends & memories that will last a lunchtime,” Hamill wrote.

Multiple fans commented on the post, asking why Hamill cannot make the con. The actor was quick to provide an explanation:

“I’m working all this week, then travel to NYC Sunday for business, then appearing on Live with Kelly & Ryan/Seth Myers on Tuesday 4/16,” he explained. “Recording voice-over for: Dark Crystal prequel, @ChildsPlayMovie, Scooby Doo, then flying to NYC to do press for @KnightfallShow,” he added. “Saturday is the only day I’m not working.”

While it’s certainly a bummer that the face of the Star Wars franchise won’t be at the con, it’s exciting that Hamill has tons of projects in the works. Besides, there are still plenty of awesome guests on the line-up. Paul Bettany, Riz Ahmed, Billy Dee Williams, Forest Whitaker, Alan Tudyk, Hayden Christensen, Peter Mayhew, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jason Isaacs, Donald Faison, Bobby Moynihan, Ray Park, Katee Sackhoff, any many more will be in attendance. You can see the full list of guests here.

Fans are also eagerly awaiting the Star Wars: Episode IX panel, which is expected to reveal the movie’s title. The event will be live-streamed tomorrow at 11am CST. You can learn more about the panels here.

Will you be at Star Wars Celebration this week? Tell us in the comments!

