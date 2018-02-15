Mark Hamill Congratulates ‘Star Wars’ Co-Star Adam Driver on Oscar Nomination

Yesterday, the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were announced and while Marvel fans everywhere are celebrating the seven nominations for Black Panther, there's another fandom toasting one of its biggest stars.

Adam Driver, best known for playing Kylo Ren in the latest Star Wars trilogy, received an Oscar nomination for BlacKkKlansman, which is officially the first movie to earn Spike Lee a Best Director nod. Driver is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Flip Zimmerman, and his Star Wars family is incredibly happy for him.

"Congratulations Adam on your well-deserved #Oscars nomination for #BlacKkKlansman, playing a good man only pretending to be evil! #justsayin," Hamill wrote. The actor is referring to the fact that Driver's character goes undercover in the Ku Klux Klan in the movie. Although, it does make us wonder if there's some sort of grand Snape-level conspiracy about Kylo Ren that will be revealed in Star Wars: Episode IX (wishful thinking for us Reylo shippers).

People obviously agree with Hamill that the nomination is well-deserved, because the tweet has over 40,000 likes so far.

Driver has some tough competition this year for Best Supporting Actor. Other nominees include Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Sam Elliot for A Star is Born, and Mahershala Ali for Green Book. The latter won the award at The Golden Globes earlier this year. Driver is also up against Sam Rockwell for Vice, who won the same award last year for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Driver doesn't actually have a Twitter account, but Hamill is a bright spot on the social media website. Earlier this week, the actor celebrated the milestone of earning 3 million followers.

Hopefully, we'll be seeing Hamill and Driver reunite in Episode IX, which is being released later this year. Luke Skywalker may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but he's still expected to return for the next movie. We're secretly hoping he'll get another showdown with his former apprentice/nephew.

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. Leia will also be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.