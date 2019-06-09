Mark Hamill Shares “Emotional” Behind-the-Scenes Video From Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Today in “Gifts Mark Hamill Gives the Internet,” the Star Wars star posted a behind-the-scenes video from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Shared by fellow Twitter user, @DepressedDarth, the video shows Hamill seeing Yoda and the man behind the iconic character, Frank Oz. The original tweet says Hamill was getting emotional over seeing Yoda, but Hamill joked that it was something else choking him up…

Mark Hamill gets emotional when @TheFrankOzJam calls him “gorgeous”. https://t.co/6S9cgb8F8C — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 9, 2019

“Mark Hamill gets emotional when @TheFrankOzJam calls him ‘gorgeous,’” Hamill corrected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh my god. It’s really getting to me,” Hamill says in the video.

“I’m still upset that he hasn’t aged a day,” Hamill joked when seeing Oz. “I’ve aged… tragically,” he added. That’s when Oz called him “gorgeous.” Adorable!

Many fans commented on the post, clearly enjoying the video.

“The thing that’s so great about this is that, as you well know, Frank NEVER says something he didn’t mean. What a beautiful, HONEST, moment,” @moonwatcher1 wrote.

“That hug got ME emotional,” @aimster_17 replied.

“I’m not crying—you’re crying! The love that @HamillHimself has for Yoda and the beautiful friendship with Frank Oz is so sweet! #FriendshipGoals #TheForce,” @ForceOfGaia

added.

One fan even shared a nice shot to Oz and Hamill together:

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill’s role in the new movie hasn’t been announced, but many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.