Fortnite’s Star Wars Galactic Battle Pass Teases Lightsaber Pickaxes

While Fortnite has had crossovers with Star Wars before, many have shared their disappointment that lightsabers have not been added as pickaxes. However, a recent tease from Epic Games regarding Fortnite’s Galactic Battle Pass possibly hints lightsabers will finally be equipable as pickaxes rather than weapons. There has been no official confirmation, but fans are getting their hopes up. The new battle pass launches on May 2nd and brings loads of new Star Wars content mixed with original releases like character skins, accessories, and maybe even these supposed lightsaber pickaxes. New content is planned to be added weekly, and fans can expect a special narrative event at the end of the season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While lightsabers have appeared in Fortnite before, these elegant weapons have always been just that: weapon pickups. Fans have always wanted Epic Games to make them pickaxes, and many are speculating this Galactic Battle Pass is finally offering lightsaber pickaxe skins. The official image offers some evidence this is the case.

LIGHTSABER PICKAXES MIGHT FINALLY ARRIVE IN SEASON 3 😭



General Grievous & Jedi Evie are holding COMPLETELY NEW Lightsaber models, different than the movie & gameplay ones ‼️ pic.twitter.com/UjIYXhL3hl — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 25, 2025

In the official Galactic Battle Pass, several characters are seen holding lightsabers. What fans have noticed is these are different models than the lightsabers that appeared in Fortnite previously. Additionally, the characters are also holding other weapons, perhaps signaling that the lightsaber is not a weapon.

There is no guarantee Fortnite is getting lightsaber pickaxes, but there isn’t long before fans find out officially. With luck, this will be the case. If lightsabers are added as pickaxes, they could be a single customizable item or players may have to unlock different versions. The option to change color and handle would be a great feature and tie into Cal Kestis’ own tinkering with his lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Unlocking multiple lightsabers would be annoying, but worth it for the inclusion.