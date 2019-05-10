Mark Hamill Reminds Fans That Star Wars is For Everyone

Star Wars icon, Mark Hamill, is championing the women in the fandom once again! The actor behind Luke Skywalker is constantly posting fun content to Twitter, and occasionally he uses the platform to remind fans that the franchise and its merchandise are not just for boys. After a fan tweeted that her daughter was called out in school for wearing “boy shoes,” they tweeted about it to Hamill, who graciously replied.

I think those shoes look perfect for Force-kicking anyone who doesn’t realize #StarWars is for EVERYONE.#GalacticGenderBender https://t.co/GFauW2LBEE — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 10, 2019

“My 5 year old daughter picked these shoes, and a boy at school said Star Wars is for boys. She said Star Wars is for girls too. What do you think @HamillHimself?,” @kristalfstr wrote.

“I think those shoes look perfect for Force-kicking anyone who doesn’t realize #StarWars is for EVERYONE. #GalacticGenderBender,” Hamill replied.

As an adult woman, I must say, I would wear the heck out of those shoes!

Interestingly, a huge portion of the Star Wars fandom is made up of women. Back in 2017, Box Office Mojo calculated that 43% of the audience during Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s opening weekend were women. While many of us have been die-hard fans since the originals, the franchise has adapted even more women followers since the new trilogy began. According to interviews conducted by Newsweek upon The Last Jedi‘s release, the fandom is full of young girls who feel empowered thanks to Rey.

Many fans were quick to comment on Hamill’s post, joining in celebrating the women in the fandom.

“I think Princess Leia, General Organa, Padme, Jyn, Admiral Holdo, Rey and Rose Tico would disagree that Star Wars is for boys!,” @TheSWPrincess wrote.

“I hope next time, should opportunity arise, she merely says ‘I find your lack of faith disturbing’,” @chancerubbage added.

“This girl rules and you’re 1000% right. Star Wars is literally for everyone. Preach,” @Claudia__83 replied.

You can catch Hamill next in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see his return in the upcoming film. While Hamill’s role in the movie hasn’t been announced, many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

