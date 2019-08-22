Mark Hamill Reveals He Hasn’t Watched the Original Star Wars Since 1997

Mark Hamill, the legendary actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, often posts fun stories and shares behind-the-scenes facts about the epic franchise. While the actor may be the leading expert in Star Wars, it turns out he hasn’t actually watched the original film in over 20 years. According to a recent tweet, Hamill last watched Star Wars when the Special Edition was released in theaters for the film’s 20th anniversary.

I haven’t seen it since the Special Edition was released in theaters in 1997 & only because my kids had only watched the home video, had never seen it on the big screen & insisted I take them. https://t.co/nagfUy6qvM — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 22, 2019

“@HamillHimself how often do you watch Star Wars,” @esnyvlwt asked.

“I haven’t seen it since the Special Edition was released in theaters in 1997 & only because my kids had only watched the home video, had never seen it on the big screen & insisted I take them,” Hamill replied.

Tons of people commented on the post, including comedian Kathy Griffin:

“I love that,” she replied.

Many fans chimed in, too:

“Man how cool to be your kids and see their dad playing such a great character. In a theater! That’s a nice story tidbit,” @mastercprime wrote.

“Why would he continuously re-watch Star Wars? He lived Star Wars. And when I was a kid I thought he lived in my VCR and acted out Star Wars almost every single day. Good job, I say!,” @FlamingC4Life added.

“I can imagine the feeling of seeing your younger self preserved for eternity in film. I can’t blame you, I suppose!,” @ArcherTyrell replied.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.