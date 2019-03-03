Mark Hamill Reveals an Unscripted Moment From ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker, loves sharing tidbits about Star Wars on social media, and today he warmed many fan’s hearts by revealing a very special moment in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was unscripted.

Originally shared by Twitter user, @SWDarkSideYTB, this behind-the-scene clip shows Luke Skywalker’s finale goodbye to his sister, Leia (Carrie Fisher).

An emotionally charged day on set filming this because, knowing he was about to sacrifice his life for the greater good, Luke was saying goodbye… forever. The kiss was unscripted & spontaneous in the moment, summarizing his/my feelings in a way words could never have conveyed. //t.co/l6Ap50WO8U — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 3, 2019

As you can see, Hamill responded to the tweet, which called the moment “emotionally rich” and “fabulous.”

“An emotionally charged day on set filming this because, knowing he was about to sacrifice his life for the greater good, Luke was saying goodbye… forever. The kiss was unscripted & spontaneous in the moment, summarizing his/my feelings in a way words could never have conveyed,” Hamill explained.

Knowing the tender moment between the siblings was unscripted is extra touching since Fisher, Hamill’s lifelong friend, has since passed away.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, all clearly moved by Hamill’s words.

“This is what makes Star Wars so special. Thank you for sharing this. It’s a very powerful scene. May the force be with Carrie,” @rootsecdev replied.

“And it was a moment of pure joy. The farm boy from Tatooine now the Obi-Wan serving the greater cause. Thank you for finishing what you and Carrie started so long ago,” @com_jedi added.

“Literally one of the best moments in the entire franchise. I still don’t understand how people can hate TLJ,” @BrianWest53 commented.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Hamill is still expected to return for Star Wars: Episode IX, presumably as a Force ghost. Episode IX is also set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. The returning veteran actors are Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

