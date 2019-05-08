Mark Hamill Sets Record Straight on Rumor About Original Star Wars

Star Wars icon, Mark Hamill, has a huge presence on social media, constantly sharing fun facts, trolling fans in hilarious ways, and occasionally telling stories from his days playing Luke Skywalker. Recently, a fan asked him about a rumored incident from the set of the first film. Supposedly, Hamill blew a blood vessel in his eye during the famous trash compactor scene. While Hamill did, in fact, burst a blood vessel in his eye, the story is a little different than the rumors.

I purposely made myself red-faced for a strangulated look, causing a blood vessel in my eye to burst. Afterwards-they had to shoot carefully to hide it until I healed. George told me I should’ve asked him 1st because w/ the lighting & red-filters it made no difference. #TrueStory https://t.co/877pbC6AWP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 5, 2019

“I’ve long heard the trash compactor scene contained all real trash and that you blew a blood vessel in your eye trying to hold your breathe. Is this true??,” @CharlestonBrian asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I purposely made myself red-faced for a strangulated look, causing a blood vessel in my eye to burst. Afterwards-they had to shoot carefully to hide it until I healed. George told me I should’ve asked him 1st because w/ the lighting & red-filters it made no difference. #TrueStory,” Hamill explained.

There you have it! Hamill’s injury was a result of his eagerness to act the part and not due to the odor of the trash.

Tons of Star Wars fans commented on the post, happy to learn the behind-the-scenes trivia.

“I love stories like this!,” @bader_diedrich wrote.

“Wow you are a dedicated actor!!!,” @crystalballpam added.

“If @HamillHimself Recorded commentary tracks for the Original TRILOGY and donated the profits to charity …..,” @dork74 suggested with the “Shut up and take my money” meme.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see his return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While Hamill’s role in the new movie hasn’t been revealed, many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!