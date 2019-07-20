Mark Hamill Shared Hilarious Cable Description for Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars legend, Mark Hamill, is always delighting fans on Twitter. He often answers fan questions, cracks dad jokes, and clarifies rumors about the beloved franchise. He often shares extremely silly content, too, and he really outdid himself this week by posting an image of a cable description of the original film. The plot description reads, “Robots and other allies help a youth (Mark Hamill) and a space jockey (Harrison Ford) rescue a rebel princess (Carrie Fisher) and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule.”

A youth, a space jockey & a rebel princess walk into a bar. The bartender takes one look at ’em & says: “[YOUR PUNCHLINE HERE]”! 🤣 😂😄 Good one!#ImHereAllWeek 👍😜 pic.twitter.com/7iQouzzjYJ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 19, 2019

“A youth, a space jockey & a rebel princess walk into a bar. The bartender takes one look at ’em & says: ‘[YOUR PUNCHLINE HERE]’! 😂😄 Good one! #ImHereAllWeek 👍😜,” Hamill wrote.

Many fans replied with their answer to the punchline:

“We don’t serve their kind here,” @heywebby replied.

“What is this, a Star Wars movie?,” @GSP2452 answered.

“This isn’t the bar you’re looking for,” @RichardPGott added.

“Why the long phaser,” @MajorCraigA wrote.

“You two kids know you look alike, right?,” @LanceUlanoff joked.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.