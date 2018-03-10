Mark Hamill Gives Advice to Young Girl Afraid to Wear a Star Wars Shirt to School

Young female Star Wars fans, the Force is strong with you. You can take Jedi Master Luke Skywalker’s word for it.

Star Wars star Mark Hamill took to Twitter this week to share some advice for a young girl afraid to wear her Star Wars pride on her sleeve. It all started when a mom posted on the social media network that her 7-year-old daughter was crying because while she wanted to wear her Star Wars t-shirt to school, she was also afraid that the kids at school would tease her for liking “boy stuff.” She then asked the internet to share and comment on the post so that she could show her daughter that Star Was fans — especially the girls — are supportive and awesome.

Cue Luke Skywalker himself.

Just tell her to feel free to use this gesture if her classmates give her any grief. “Boy stuff”? PLEASE! The Force is, & always will be strong with females here on Earth & in galaxies far, far away.

♥️- mh pic.twitter.com/lAI4AGr0sc — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2018

“Just tell her to feel free to use this gesture if her classmates give her any grief,” Hamill wrote, sharing a GIF of Luke brushing off his shoulder like things — specifically Kylo Ren’s attack — were no big deal in The Last Jedi. “‘Boy stuff’? PLEASE! The Force is and always will be strong with females here on Earth and in galaxies far, far away.”

And Hamill, who received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame this week, is not wrong about the Force being strong with women, particularly in The Last Jedi. Audiences of the most recent Star Wars installment saw not only Rey (Daisy Ridley) prove to have exceptionally strong Force abilities, but also saw Leia (Carrie Fischer) be strong in the Force as well. Even beyond Rey and Leia’s Force abilities, both women — along with Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) and Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) — are shown to be powerful in other ways, with the majority of the decision-making and heroics in the film being led by women.

While these displays of literal girl power contributed to divide Star Wars fans with many taking issue with them as well as other elements of Rian Johnson’s film — one review by Catholic Bishop Robert Barron even went so far as to argue that the women of Star Wars were “more fully” themselves because of male push back — the idea that the Star Wars universe is home to powerful women is something fans are just going to have to accept. J.J. Abrams, who directed The Force Awakens and is returning to direct Episode IX, has previously said that fans threatened by women will “probably” find enemies in Star Wars.

“Star Wars is a big galaxy, and you can sort of find almost anything you want to in Star Wars,” Abrams said. “If you are someone who feels threatened by women and needs to lash out against them, you can probably find an enemy in Star Wars.”

The Last Jedi hits Digital HD March 13th and Blu-ray March 27th.

