Mark Hamill Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans With Multiple Episode 9 Trailers

We’re excited about many things coming in 2019, but one of the most anticipated movies of the year is Star Wars: Episode IX. Fans are eager to learn new information about the final installment to the latest trilogy, and one of the film’s actors is having a blast teasing all of us.

Mark Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker, took to Twitter yesterday to troll fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Episode 9 Trailers,” Hamill tweeted with the hashtag #SorryNotSorry and nine pictures of LITERAL trailers. This is on par with the the old radio giveaway prank when stations would say they were give away Toyotas, but they were actually giving away toy Yodas.

Considering how often the actor gets bombarded with questions about the film (which is shrouded in mystery), we’re not surprised to learn he’s toying with everyone.

Earlier this week, he had a similar response to someone who asked if he knew what the franchise had in store.

Hey Michael! I know EVERYTHING about Star Wars IX. You’re welcome. 💙 //t.co/XaiOzSyUJe — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 4, 2019

“Hey Mark! Do you know ANYTHING about Star Wars IX? Thanks,” @ekolu21 asked.

“Hey Michael! I know EVERYTHING about Star Wars IX. You’re welcome,” Hamill replied.

While Hamill is understandably keeping quiet, we’re especially eager to learn one thing: what is the movie called?!

The name of Star Wars: The Last Jedi was revealed on January 23rd the year of its release, so there’s a good chance we’ll be getting the information soon. At the very least, we suspect a teaser trailer with the name could drop during the Super Bowl on February 3rd.

Other small details of film have been trickling in, including a rumored BB-8 sidekick, the debut of a new stormtrooper, and the potential involvement of the Knights of Ren.

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.

According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The film’s director, J.J. Abrams, made the choice to refrain from recasting or CGI, and we’re beyond grateful that the extra footage is available.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th, 2019.