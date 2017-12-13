NASA Will Screen ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ In Space

Fans are finally getting to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters, but a few select fans will get to see the film in space.

The International Space Station is in low Earth Orbit, and reporter Robin Seemangal revealed that those aboard will be getting their very own screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“I received confirmation from Disney and NASA sources that the crew aboard the International Space Station will be screening Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Seemangal wrote.

NASA Public Affairs Officer Dan Huot confirmed that announcement and offered a few more details on how that typically works.

“[I] can confirm the crew will be able to watch it on orbit,” Huot told Inverse. “Don’t have a definitive timeline yet. They typically get movies as digital files and can play them back on a laptop or a standard projector that is currently aboard.”

Getting to watch a space epic like Star Wars while you’re actually in space? Yeah, few things are cooler than that. You’d literally have to design and fly your own TIE fighter to even contend with it, though someone out there probably has already done that.

The film has already received enormous praise from early screenings and reviews, and Disney’s latest epic is poised to make a grand entrance at the box office. Early estimates have The Last Jedi hitting over $200 million at the domestic box office, with a grand total of around $425 million worldwide.

The good news is that the crew of the International Space Station won’t have to deal with the ridiculous lines and that gum you always seem to step in at the theater.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi currently enjoys an 89.66 on ComicBook.com’s composite rankings, which you can vote on here.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

