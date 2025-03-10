Here Are The Exclusives Coming To Walmart Collector Con March 13th-14th 2025

March is the month that Walmart kicks off their Collector Con events for the year, and 2025 will be no different. This year, the event takes place on March 13th and 14th, with exclusives collectibles launching at 7am PT / 10 am ET on both days. The lineup will include new figures in Hasbro’s Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers lineups, as well as Spawn and BRZRKR figures from McFarlane Toys, MOTU figures from Mattel, and much more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below you’ll find a breakdown of exclusives that are confirmed for the event along with the dates and links where they will go live. There might be some unannounced additions on the launch days, so they will be added to the list if / when they become available. Again, the Collector Con exclusive releases listed below will be available to pre-order starting at 7am PT / 10am EST on March 13th and 14th right here at the Walmart Collector Shop.

Star Wars Black Series Exclusives (March 13th)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES COUNT DOOKU / $24.99 / Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart Collector Con; available in store May the 4th weekend / This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Count Dooku from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. Comes with his signature Lightsaber and swinging FX.

/ $24.99 / Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart Collector Con; available in store May the 4th weekend / This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Count Dooku from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. Comes with his signature Lightsaber and swinging FX. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES KIT FISTO / $24.99 / Order on March 13 at 10 AM ET exclusively at Walmart Collector Con; available in store May the 4th weekend / This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Kit Fisto from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. Comes with a Lightsaber accessory.

/ $24.99 / Order on March 13 at 10 AM ET exclusively at Walmart Collector Con; available in store May the 4th weekend / This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Kit Fisto from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. Comes with a Lightsaber accessory. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R2-D2 / $24.99 / Order on March 13 at 10 AM ET exclusively at Walmart Collector Con; available in store May the 4th weekend / This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like R2-D2 from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. Comes with his signature tools and jet thruster with flame FX.

/ $24.99 / Order on March 13 at 10 AM ET exclusively at Walmart Collector Con; available in store May the 4th weekend / This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like R2-D2 from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. Comes with his signature tools and jet thruster with flame FX. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TACTICAL OPS TROOPER / $24.99 / Order on March 13 at 10 AM ET exclusively at Walmart Collector Con: This Tactical Ops Trooper figure is inspired by Episode III in the classic prequel trilogy. Includes blaster and helmet accessories.

Marvel Legends Exclusives (March 13th):

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE SPIRIT SPIDER / $24.99 | Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart: This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game. The Spirit Spider figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands.

/ $24.99 | Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart: This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game. The Spirit Spider figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands. MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN ’77 MOVIE FIGURE / $24.99 | Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart: This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in Marvel’s 1977 Spider-Man movie. Spider-Man figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including a set of alternate hands and web accessories for exciting display poses.

McFarlane Toys Exclusives (March 13th):

Robot Wars Spawn figure signed by Todd McFarlane (More Info Coming Soon) / Details on the common release can be found here.

(More Info Coming Soon) / Details on the common release can be found here. Boom Studios BRZRKR Keanu Reeves Figure / Limited quantities at Collector Con with more coming exclusively to Walmart stores this Spring. (More Info Coming Soon)

/ Limited quantities at Collector Con with more coming exclusively to Walmart stores this Spring. (More Info Coming Soon) Jokerized Batman (Dark Nights: Death Metal) Figure (More Info Coming Soon)

Masters of the Universe Exclusives (March 13th)

Masters of the Universe Masterverse Vintage Collection Faker Action Figure / $21.74 – Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart: This Masters of the Universe Vintage Collection action figure of Faker is designed at Masterverse 7-inch scale with 30 points of articulation. This collectable design of the MOTU replica He-Man created by Skeletor is inspired by the original MOTU toy design. This blue-tinted Evil Robotic figure comes with swappable hands and a removable chest harness and is armed with an axe, a shield and a power sword, beautifully packaged in a window box suitable for display.

/ $21.74 – Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart: This Masters of the Universe Vintage Collection action figure of Faker is designed at Masterverse 7-inch scale with 30 points of articulation. This collectable design of the MOTU replica He-Man created by Skeletor is inspired by the original MOTU toy design. This blue-tinted Evil Robotic figure comes with swappable hands and a removable chest harness and is armed with an axe, a shield and a power sword, beautifully packaged in a window box suitable for display. Masters of the Universe Masterverse She-Ra Action Figure / $21.97 – Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively on Walmart: This MOTU Masterverse New Etheria action figure of She-Ra has the high level of detail collectors expect and celebrates the 40th anniversary of She-Ra and the Princess of Power. Designed at 7-inch scale with generous articulation, this figure is based on the vintage toy look and she comes with an extra swappable set of hands, a soft goods cape, a shield and a sword. For 6 years and older. Packed in a window box.

G.I. Joe Classified Exclusives (March 13th)

G.I. Joe Classified Series #159, Richard “Crystal Ball” King / $24.82 – Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart: New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Richard “Crystal Ball” King comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Richard “Crystal Ball” King figure contains 8 character-inspired accessory pieces including an alternate hand, D.I.R.E. (Dread-Inducing Responsive Energy) Tech-projected monster mask, lenticular hypno-shield with attachable fear manifestation, spectrally-charged sword, crystal ball with ghostly tendrils, and a weapon accessory.

Transformers Exclusives (March 13th)

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Transformers: Cybertron Sideways / $24.97 – Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Transformers: Cybertron animated series with the Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Sideways action figure! This 5.5-inch Sideways action figure converts between robot and jet modes in 21 steps and includes attachable accessories.

/ $24.97 – Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Transformers: Cybertron animated series with the Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Sideways action figure! This 5.5-inch Sideways action figure converts between robot and jet modes in 21 steps and includes attachable accessories. Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Transformers: Cybertron Excellion / $24.97 – Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Transformers: Cybertron animated series with the Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Excellion action figure! This 5.5-inch Excellion action figure converts between robot and sports car modes in 17 steps. Includes attachable accessories.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exclusives (March 13th)

Playmates Toys Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Military Turtles Figure 4-Pack Bundle / $45.97 – Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart

/ $45.97 – Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Mirage Comics) – Chote 7″ Scale Action Figure / $49.96 -Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart

/ $49.96 -Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Archie Comics) – Stump Wrestling Ace Duck 7” Scale Action Figure / $49.96 – Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart

Hot Wheels Exclusives (March 14th)

Hot Wheels Boulevard 25-Car Factory Set / $160.97 – Order on March 14 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart: The Hot Wheels Boulevard 25-Car Factory Set includes collector-favorite vehicles with premium execution. Each die-cast car in the set is 1:64 scale and features Metal/Metal body and chassis with authentic RealRiders tires. Vehicles were culled from the current Hot Wheels fleet, PR-worthy cars and timeless Hot Wheels castings to represent the entire Boulevard assortment for the year.

WWE Exclusives (March 14th)