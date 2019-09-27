New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Photo Reveals Rey’s Repaired Lightsaber

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is just a couple of months away, and fans are already getting excited for the latest entry. Some new photos from the Pinewood Presentation gave fans some insight into what’s going to happen with Rey’s lightsaber in the new film. It was looking pretty worse for wear, but the warrior was using either her weapon or one similar to it in the trailer for The Rise of Skywalker.

The photos from Michelle Buchman show Rey’s lightsaber along with Kylo Ren’s helmet and saber as well. It looks like there might be a repair coming her way at some point in the film, or the prop department had an extra one laying around. Still, the weapon made an appearance in the trailers and this is another sign pointing toward a return to using the lightsaber in the upcoming film.

Another lightsaber came into question this summer during the D23 Expo when Lucasfilm showed off some footage of Rey in black rocking a red dual-lightsaber. That sent the fanbase into an absolute frenzy as they tried to figure out what this “Dark Rey” could mean for the upcoming film. Daisy Ridley talked to Variety about it around the time of the Expo and elaborated on that darker persona.

“It’s been great,” she says. “I also think, weirdly, it’s been the most human thing because everybody struggles. Everybody has their things in life where one thing’s pulling me this way, one thing’s pulling me this way. What’s this journey going to be and where am I going to end up? So it’s been fun to play that.”

That wasn’t the only thing to come out of D23, Lucasfilm also put out a new poster for The Rise of Skywalker. The sequel trilogy’s two leads duke it out on some sort of space junk. Emperor Palpatine looks down on him with menacing intent. This one is going to be a doozy folks, and people are anticipating a lot of callbacks to the first trilogy because of the Emperor’s presence.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and closes the book on the Skywalker saga. Star Wars: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams return to direct following Rian Johnson’s work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, and the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, and series following Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor