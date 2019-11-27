New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Image Released Features Rey With a Lightsaber

The highly anticipated ending of the Skywalker Saga is just a few weeks away from hitting theaters, and so the buzz surrounding the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is beginning to swell. As we get closer and closer to the premiere, Lucasfilm is slowly starting to peel back the veil of secrecy surrounding the movie. And now we have a brand new look at Rey in the film as she explores one of the new locations, seemingly ready for battle as her lightsaber is drawn.

Check out the brand new photo from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below, featuring the patented J.J. Abrams lens flare!

While Lucasfilm does have big plans for the franchise beyond this film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will serve as the culmination of the series that began with A New Hope over 40 years ago. Because of the expectations riding high, everyone in the production is working hard to keep the film’s plot under wraps, hoping to preserve the surprises for when it actually premieres in theaters.

Even Rey actress Daisy Ridley has admitted she’s having fun with the film’s marketing campaign because it’s leaving the fans guessing.

“What’s fun what’s been teased so far has confounded the fans,” Ridley explained to Entertainment Weekly. “Because when I’m in the desert, is he in the TIE? What’s going on? Am I running away? Am I running toward? In the fight, we’re fighting each other, it’s I think a very satisfying story. Because also leaving [Star Wars: The Last Jedi], I was like, ‘I guess we’ve sort of mined that relationship.’ No no, we’ve mined it some more.”

Abrams, who directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and returns to wrap up the sequel trilogy with the final installment, expressed some trepidation for having to close out the saga.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams explained. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

The saga finally comes to an end when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.