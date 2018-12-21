Nick Nolte’s Role in Star Wars TV Series ‘The Mandalorian’ Reportedly Revealed

Ever since the announcement that Star Wars: The Mandalorian would be coming to Disney+, fans have been eager for any new information about the upcoming series.

The latest bit a news comes off the heels of some exciting casting announcements, which includes Nick Nolte (48 Hrs., Warrior). According to MakingStarWars.net, the actor’s role has been revealed, and it may surprise you…

“Several sources are saying Nick Nolte is playing an ugnaught,” the site shares. In case you’re unfamiliar, an ugnaught is a sentient humanoid that resembles a pig. You may remember catching a glimpse of these creatures hanging out on Cloud City in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

According to the article, Nolte’s portrayal won’t be digital nor will it include the actor in any type of costume. “It doesn’t appear Nolte is performing the role on set either,” MSW explains, “Instead a new practical animatronic mask has been developed that works on voice command. So the mask which is being worn by a small woman matches Nolte’s infliction perfectly. The mask’s mouth movement is said to be phenomenal.”

Sources have also revealed that the mask is being developed by Stan Winston, the Academy Award-winning special make-up effects creator known for his work in Iron Man, the Terminator series, Aliens, the original Jurassic Park movies, and the first two Predator films.

Apparently, Nolte never had to step foot on The Mandalorian set. “It seems he did his entire part in just a few hours in a makeshift recording studio in a linen closet,” MSW shared.

While it’s unclear just how much we’ll be seeing Nolte’s ugnaught in the series, there are plenty of other actors who will be gracing your small screens. Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, If Beale Street Could Talk) will be leading series alongside Gina Carano (Deadpool, Fast & Furious 6), Carl Weathers (Rocky, Predator), Omid Abtahi (The Hunger Games: Mockingly – Part 2, American Gods), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, Dear White People), and Werner Herzog (director of Grizzly Man and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call).

The show is being helmed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Jungle Book) and will be set in-between the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Nick Nolte is currently starring in Head Full of Honey, which is playing in select theaters.

The Mandalorian is expected to premiere on Disney+ in late 2019, though there’s no word yet on a specific date.