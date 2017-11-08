Nvidia Releases Two ’Star Wars’ Graphics Cards That Just Happen To Be Super Powerful

Nvidia has just released two collector’s edition Titan XP graphics cards with Jedi Order and Galactic Empire Star Wars themes. They contain design cues, lighting, and finishes that evoke battle-worn lightsaber hilts and the Death Star. Both cards come with collectible electroformed metal badge insignias and multiple windowed areas so you can show off the lighting and internals on your fancy custom gaming PC.

Now that the important bit is out of the way, you might be interested to know that these GPUs are absolute beasts.

The Star Wars Nvidia Titan Xp collector’s edition GPUs use the NVIDIA Pascal-based GP102 GPU, each with 3,840 CUDA cores running at 1.6GHz, and 12GB of GDDR5X memory running at 11.4Gbps. That’s 12 teraflops of processing power, which is enough to run the current crop of cutting-edge titles with the settings maxed out. Of course, you’ll pay dearly for all of this power wrapped in a limited edition Star Wars-themed package.

Pre-orders for the Galactic Empire and Jedi Order Nvidia Titan Xp GPUs are now open on the Nvidia store for GeForce Experience users in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany. A wider launch is slated for November 17th. The cards will set you back a whopping $1200 each, which should temper the temptation to go SLI.

