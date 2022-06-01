Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Ewan McGregor Speaks Out in Support of Co-Star Moses Ingram

Ewan McGregor is speaking out in support of his Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram, who has been the target of hateful comments on social media. Moses Ingram stars as Reva, one of the Inquisitors hunting McGregor’s retired Jedi Master. The two-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi dropped during Star Wars Celebration, but that didn’t stop a segment of Star Wars fandom from bombarding Ingram with hateful comments. Ingram shared some of those comments on Instagram, and official Star Wars social media accounts followed up with a strong show of support. Ewan McGregor has also chimed in with supportive comments toward the Reva actress.

The Obi-Wan star recorded a personal message from inside his car, which was then shared via the Star Wars Twitter account. “This weekend, Star Wars fans made Obi-Wan Kenobi the most-watched Disney+ original series premiere of all time. And for that, I would say a big thank you, and it goes to show what this family can do when we all pull together,” McGregor said. “However, it seems that some of the fanbase have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most hateful, horrendous DMs, and I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart.”

https://twitter.com/starwars/status/1531804726165401600

He continued: “Moses is a brilliant actor, she’s a brilliant woman, and she’s absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, so much to the franchise, and it just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening. I just want to say as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you’re sending her bullying messages you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind. There’s no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses.”

Today’s earlier message from the Star Wars Twitter account in support of Moses Ingram reads: “We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist.”

Previous Star Wars actors such as John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran have also received backlash for their castings in Lucasfilm’s most recent Star Wars trilogy of movies. What makes this instance different is Disney and fellow actors are speaking out to negate some of the hateful bullying that is taking place.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak to Ingram on the press tour for Obi-Wan. She hopes that fans can enjoy this new chapter in the Star Wars saga.

“Well, me, for any character I get the privilege of bringing to life, I love to build a rich backstory for myself,” Ingram said when asked about Reva’s backstory. “It’s just like a nice little private gem that I get to carry through the whole thing. And so for me, yes, it’s hard to say what fans will think but I hope, I hope they enjoy it.”

“She’s a subordinate of Darth Vader. And so she aims to please, you know?” Ingram continued. “She wants to be first out in front. She plays the offense and you know, Darth Vader is terrifying, the shoulders are so broad and the head is so big on that costume. It’s intimidating, it’s a little intimidating.”

