Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Speaks Out on Breaking Star Wars Continuity for Disney+ Series

Star Wars is taking a deep dive into life after Order 66 in the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series sees Ewan McGregor reprise his beloved role from the Prequel Trilogy and fill in some of the gaps between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. While this is a period of time fans have been excited to explore, it has also led to a couple of potential issues with the franchise's continuity, particularly when it comes to Darth Vader.

For years, it has been understood that Obi-Wan and Darth Vader's showdown on the Death Star in A New Hope was the first time the two had seen each other since Anakin turned to the Dark Side. In Obi-Wan Kenobi's third episode, they reunite a decade after Mustafar. Series writer Joby Harold was recently asked by The Hollywood Reporter if there was a line in A New Hope that opened up the possibility for this new encounter.

"It was much the opposite. There was no line in A New Hope that said we couldn't," Harold explained. "One could argue that Obi-Wan's 'from a certain point of view' thing is obviously revisionist storytelling in regards to the original trilogy, or it's another way of saying there are gray areas and things we don't know. There's nothing wrong with uncovering the past and its truths in storytelling, so it never felt wrong to me. There's nothing that I feel like we've violated at all. If anything, we've informed those scenes so that some of the choices that we've taken for granted in the [original trilogy] actually make more sense now. If you came to the entire Star Wars storytelling world fresh and watched it all the way through from Episode I, this would feel like a natural link between those two trilogies."

The third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi saw the titular Jedi come face-to-face with his former padawan and reluctantly engage in a lightsaber duel. Darth Vader was set on taking on Kenobi and all of the other Jedi who managed to survive Order 66, utilizing the power of the Inquisitors to do so.

