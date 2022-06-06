Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3 Images: Revenge of the Sith

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3. "You cannot run, Obi-Wan." So says the Sith Lord Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) when he returns for revenge on Jedi Master Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) in Obi-Wan Kenobi, "Part III." A decade after their first fated duel in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, master and padawan meet again for a fiery encounter on the sands of Mapuzo. It's there that Tala (Indira Varma) attempts to smuggle Obi-Wan and a 10-year-old Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) through The Path: an underground anti-Imperial network where all paths lead to Jabiim in the galaxy's Outer Rim.

On Monday, Lucasfilm and Disney debuted new character posters and images from Obi-Wan Kenobi "Part III," featuring the return of Darth Vader and the loader droid NED-B. The images show Vader's Imperial march through the streets of Mapuzo; Tala undercover as an Imperial officer on the Empire-occupied mining system; Obi-Wan igniting his lightsaber for the first time in a decade; and Obi-Wan vs. Vader round 2.

See the new images in the gallery below and previous images from "Part III," featuring the Inquisitors Reva (Moses Ingram) and the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang).

In a recent interview with RadioTimes, Christensen recalled his "emotional" experience suiting up as Darth Vader for the first time since Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

"Being in the costume again was incredible. It's an amazing, iconic costume, and it imparts a lot of feeling when you put it on," Christensen said. "For me, it was a very emotional experience and very sort of cathartic, in a lot of ways."

Christensen's stunt double, Tom O'Connell, also shared a behind-the-scenes look at Vader versus Obi-Wan on Instagram.

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Grant Feely as young Luke Skywalker, Vivien Lyra Blair as young Leia Organa, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, new episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.