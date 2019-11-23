Official Baby Yoda The Mandalorian T-Shirts Are Live

Earlier today, several Baby Yoda aka “The Child” t-shirt designs based on the character from the mega hit Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian series launched on Amazon before being removed. The authenticity of some of the shirts was in question at the time, but we can confirm that the officially licensed Baby Yoda t-shirts pictured above are live here at BoxLunch right now (they’re even 30% off as part of a early access Black Friday sale). We also expect the same designs to hit their sister site Hot Topic at or around midnight ET (9pm PT) tonight November 22nd – 23rd.

The designs of these Baby Yoda / The Child shirts look simple (bootleg even), but Hot Topic and BoxLunch only deal with officially licensed stuff, so these are the first releases in what will undoubtedly be a hot line for Disney this holiday. That having been said, make sure to check out Amazon to see if the previously released t-shirts return. Also keep tabs on Walmart, Kohls, shopDisney, Zazzle, and Macy’s to see if any other Baby Yoda items are also slated for a midnight release. It seems like apparel is the focus of the first wave, but there’s always a chance that we’ll see some toys and plush. It’s only a matter of time.

New episodes of The Mandalorian will debut on Fridays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

