Possible Plot Hole Discovered In Original ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Star Wars movies make great fodder for fan debate and discussion, and a new topic surrounding the Jedi and Obi-Wan Kenobi has possibly revealed a plot-hole in the original film.

The discussion began courtesy of writer Dennis DiClaudio, who took to Twitter to air out a grievance he has with the films that came after the original trilogy, specifically when it comes to Obi-Wan hiding from the empire. He makes a point that Obi-Wan was attempting to remain under the radar when we meet him in Star Wars: A New Hope, but if we understand the future (past) films correctly, he’s trying to do so in traditional Jedi garb.

“Gotta get something off my chest: In the first #StarWars film, Obi-Wan Kenobi dressed to blend in on Tatooine so that nobody would suspect he was a Jedi,” DeClaudio wrote. “Basing all Jedi fashion on that one everyday-Tatooine costume is absolutely fucking ridiculous. On top of just being pointless, it means that Obi-Wan spent his 20 years hiding out on Tatooine dressed like a f****** Jedi. I HATE THIS SO MUCH!!!! Anyway, I hope you guys are all having a nice Tuesday.”

Gotta get something off my chest: In the first #StarWars film, Obi-Wan Kenobi dressed to blend in on Tatooine so that nobody would suspect he was a Jedi. 1/ pic.twitter.com/lhGmPiyXjS — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) June 5, 2018

DiClaudio got a wealth of Star Wars fans that disagreed with his point, but he also gained a few to his side in the process. When some fans challenged his points, he clarified that it was fine in the original film, but when you take the first three episodes into account, it doesn’t make sense.

“My point is not that it’s illogical, it’s that it’s post hoc and lazy on Lucas’ part,” DiClaudio wrote. “Sure, you can come up with a justification, but it’s quite clear that Lucas just lifted the costume design from ANH without any consideration for logic. Probably because that was what people assumed Jedis dressed like because of Obi_wan.”

There are essentially two schools of thought in this discussion. DiClaudio feels that Obi-Wan’s look informed how Jedi dressed in the prequels, which doesn’t make sense when you think about it, as they should’ve had new uniforms instead of just going with the established look in A New Hope, otherwise Obi-Wan is trying to stay under the radar by dressing like…a Jedi.

The other side feels that there’s nothing amiss here, as Obi-Wan is just wearing traditional Tatooine garb, and the whole crux of the Jedi relies on not indulging in more extravagant things, like say royal garb. The whole point is to mix into your surroundings, so in that case, Obi-Wan is just continuing to do that in A New Hope.

