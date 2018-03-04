‘Star Wars’ Actors Presenting at the Oscars

The 90th Academy Awards are tonight, and it looks like Star Wars fans have a pretty good reason to tune in.

Five actors from this year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be among the presenters of tonight’s event. Mark Hamill, Laura Dern, Oscar Isaac, and Kelly Marie Tran were announced in a previous wave of presenters last week, with Lupita Nyong’o now joining the list.

“Together, these artists represent some of the most beloved movies of our generation,” said Academy Awards producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd shared in a statement. “It’s an honor to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage.”

This won’t be the only way that The Last Jedi is celebrated in tonight’s awards, with the film currently in contention for four different technical categories. The film has been nominated for Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects, and fans will certainly be eager to see if it takes home the prize.

Outside of the Oscars, The Last Jedi has earned a pretty eclectic array of awards in recent months. Recently, The Last Jedi took home two awards at PETA’s “Oscats Awards”, which honor positive treatment of animals in pop culture. And prior to that, the film was honored with the Best Picture Award at the AARP Movies for Grownups Award, with Hamill and Tran both presenting the award to director Ryan Johnson.

“One of the things I like about the films is the inter-generational aspect,” Mark Hamill explained during the ceremony. “Children that were fans of the original films are grown now and sharing them with their children and even their grandchildren. It’s amazing to me. I never get tired of people who come up to me and relate stories. It’s become such a fabric of pop culture and they say, ‘You helped me get through my mother’s illness’ or ‘I met my wife through the original and by the third sequel we had children named Luke and Leia.’ You visit hospitals and it’s so moving. A child told me. ‘I’m not afraid they’re going to amputate my arm because Luke lost his hand and Luke’s a hero.’”

The Last Jedi hits Digital HD on March 13th and on Blu-ray and DVD on March 27th.

