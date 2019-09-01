Poe’s Backstory Will Surprise Fans in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

D23 Expo happened in Anaheim last week, which means fans of Star Wars, Marvel, and other Disney properties received a ton of news and information about their favorite franchises. Many celebrities were in attendance, including much of the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The upcoming film will be the final installment of the current trilogy and see the return of many fan-favorite characters such as Oscar Isaac‘s Poe Dameron, as well as some new ones, including Keri Russell‘s Zorri Bliss. The two actors talked to the Associated Press at the event, and Isaac teased some surprises for his character.

“Particularly with Poe, I think people will be surprised to see that he as a bit more of an ambiguous past. You know, he’s not just kind of this squeaky clean flyboy,” he said.

Isaac also teased that the dynamic between him and Russell’s character is “unique.”

During the event, it was also revealed that Poe and Zorri Bliss have a history, something that didn’t please John Boyega, who plays Finn in the latest Star Wars films.

In addition to being an “old friend” of Poe’s, Zorri Bliss has been likened to Benicio del Toro’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi character, DJ, and has been teased as a much seedier character than fans anticipated.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.