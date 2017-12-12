‘Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi’ Gets An Honest Trailer

With a new Star Wars movie hitting theaters this weekend, its time for Screen Junkies to finish giving the original Star Wars trilogy the Honest Trailers treatment with the release of the Honest Trailer for Return of the Jedi.

As the trailer notes, Return of the Jedi had almost an impossible level of hype to live up to in following the original Star Wars, which took the world by storm, and The Empire Strikes Back, which redefined what a sequel could be. As a result, Return of the Jedi earns a reputation for being “the third one.”

Return of the Jedi ended up being a surprisingly kid-oriented movie that helped cement the tone of the franchise going forward. It also put the saga’s focus squarely on the Skywalker family and helped lock in the series’ love of revisiting the plot of A New Hope, with similar “destroy the Death Star” style plots showing up in Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, and The Force Awakens.

And then there’s the Ewoks. As the trailer explains, the complain that the ragtag group of Ewoks shouldn’t be able to defeat the well-oiled army of the Galactic Empire doesn’t hold up against history, which is full of examples of guerilla armies taking down more established military forces, including the American Revolution, the Vietnam War, and Afghanistan. Still, there’s no denying the Ewok’s seem custom built to increase toy sales.

Things are worse if you watch the special edition of Return of the Jedi, which adds that terrible musical numbers in Jabba’s Palace, unnecessary “No!” screams from Darth Vader and Hayden Christensen’s Force Ghost into the mix.

Check out the honest trailer above. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15, 2017.

