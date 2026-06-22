Star Wars’ Longest Deleted Scenes in The Empire Strikes Back Should Be the Franchise’s First Horror Movie

A closer look at The Empire Strikes Back’s deleted scenes proves that there is a perfect Star Wars horror movie already hidden in the franchise’s original trilogy. While a lot of horrifying fates might befall characters throughout the Star Wars franchise, the series has never produced a true horror movie or show. Compared to darker ‘70s sci-fi like The Terminal Man, the space operatics of the Star Wars franchise have always felt too preoccupied with adventure to focus on something so pointedly grim.

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However, The Empire Strikes Back proves that the franchise has always had the potential to tell a killer horror story if given the chance. Specifically, the deleted scenes of the second Star Wars sequel feature a brief exploration of the Wampa Pen that could be the setup for a monster movie to rival anything from the Alien franchise. Various missing scenes feature some exploration of the Wampa Pen, with R2D2 and C3PO weaponizing the giant monsters against snow troopers during their escape from Echo Base.

The Empire Strikes Back’s Deleted Wampa Attack Scenes Set Up A Perfect Star Wars Horror Movie

The first mention of the Wampas sees R2D2 get chased down a hallway by something that the Rebels successfully blast away offscreen. A rebel tells the general that they’ve neutralized the threat but “There may be more,” while Leia then asks if the creature has been examined. Upon seeing that the creature is metallic, Leia realises it can’t be a wampa, and this is the last time that viewers hear any mention of the creatures until another deleted scene.

When Han tries to follow Luke on a tauntaun, one of the rebels notes that multiple Tauntauns were seemingly killed offscreen, although they can’t imagine by what. The rebels continue to debate what could have killed a Tauntaun in a tense scene that could be borrowed from John Carpenter’s The Thing, before the savvy R2D2 finds a way to weaponize these terrifying creatures against their enemies.

The third and most substantial Wampa deleted scene from The Empire Strikes Back sees R2D2 goad the Wampas into entering a large room with his beeping sounds, since the characters learned from the hallway chase earlier that the noise seemingly attracts the monsters. Once the Wampas are inside and R2 has safely escaped, the Rebels place a large warning sign on the door for the rebels, only for C-3PO to move this sign during the Battle of Hoth to trick snow troopers into running inside.

Why The Star Wars Franchise Still Doesn’t Have A Horror Spinoff (Yet)

Although this is played off as a darkly comic beat that was featured in the Episode V trailer, the prospect of a Tauntaun attack on a human is genuinely terrifying. The creatures are surprisingly scary in their design and effectively unstoppable, making them perfect villains for a Star Wars horror movie. The main reason that the franchise has yet to take this step likely has something to do with the inconsistent popularity of space-set horror as a subgenre.

Alien was first pitched as a blend of Star Wars and Jaws, and its success as a franchise went on to help spawn the Predator franchise as well as later standalone hits like 2017’s underrated Life. However, financial failures like Pandorum, Event Horizon, and 2007’s Sunshine, as well as even some Predator sequels, prove that space-set horror movies are far from consistently popular at the box office. This means the Star Wars franchise might have never released a horror spinoff since the historically huge blockbuster series was worried about falling to break even.