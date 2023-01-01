Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Posters Reveal Omega and Clone Force 99's New Looks

Star Wars will kick off the new year with Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 on Disney+. Lucasfilm previously revealed a trailer for the new season and has followed that up with a group of character posters showing Omega and Clone Force 99's updated looks. Omega has abandoned the outfit she wore on Kamino, opting for something more practical in the field. The former members of Clone Force 99 have removed the black-and-red paint from their armor and replaced it with a lighter paint job with orange trim. Then again, perhaps that's the old paint that has faded now that the clones don't have the Republic's resources to back them.

There's also a poster featuring Crosshair, who abandoned his former squadmates to serve the Empire. He's wearing Imperial black. All six, along with the group poster for the season, are included below.

What's to come for Omega and the Bad Batch in Season 2?

Dee Bradley Baker voices all of these characters sans Omega. ComicBook.com spoke to Baker about another of his major franchise roles, Murf in Star Trek: Prodigy. During the interview, Baker also teased what to expect from The Bad Batch's second season.

"More and better of all that they've loved so far," he said. "That's what they can expect. If you love it already, you're going to love it more. It's really, really good Star Wars, and it continues to be. I'm very proud of that show, and they will love it."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 release date

According to the official synopsis, in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, "months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on January 4th. The show's first season is streaming now.