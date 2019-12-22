Star Wars Actor Adam Driver to Host Saturday Night Live in January

When Saturday Night Live returns after the first of the year, it’ll feature the return of Star Wars superstar Adam Driver as host. In the mid-season premiere taking place on January 25th, Driver is set to serve as host while Halsey will be back as musical guest. It’s Driver’s third time hosting the live sketch comedy show, having last appeared in the Season 44 premiere last year on September 29. He had previously made his SNL debut on January 16, 2016 after rising to prominence for his role in HBO’s Girls.

Halsey also happens to be making her third appearance, last appearing as both host and musical guest in Season 44’s February 9, 2019 episode. Her SNL debut as January 13, 2018, meaning her upcoming appearance will mark the third straight season she’s appeared on Saturday Night Live.

🔜 See you next year! 🔜 pic.twitter.com/rvaU3PgBeX — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 22, 2019

Driver can be currently seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a movie that released earlier this weekend. Beings January 25 is just over a month away, The Rise of Skywalker will still be in the midst of its theatrical release, likely leading to a Star Wars-themed sketch or two — especially after the events of the latest entry in the Lucasfilm-owned franchise.

Despite tallying the lowest opening for any of the movies in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker still dominated the box office this weekend, grossing over $373.5 million worldwide. The movie has split critics as it still hovers around 57 percent Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh ultimately gave it a four-star rating.

He wrote, “Whether it be Poe and Rey butting heads about the condition of the Millennium Falcon and Lando commenting on Chewbacca’s height putting a smile on your face, Leia’s attempts to instill wisdom on members of the Resistance igniting an emotional reaction due to the real-world loss of Fisher, or the conflict of following the path of who you want to be instead of being the person you’re told you are evoking philosophical questions, The Rise of Skywalker offers audiences a worthy and, at times exceptional, conclusion to the end of a 40-year journey, though the various missed opportunities will surely stick with some audiences longer than the film’s accomplishments.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is playing in theaters everywhere.