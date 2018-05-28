‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Opening Weekend Fails To Beat ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Third Weekend In China

Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s opening weekend failed to top Avengers: Infinity War‘s third weekend at the Chinese box office.

The Star Wars film failed to claim the title of Number One Movie in the World over the Memorial Day weekend, as it merely took in $9.62 million at the Chinese box office, according to Variety. It did not only get beaten by the Marvel Studios flick’s third weekend but another holdover film took second place, as How Long Will I Love U took in more than $24 million in its second weekend, leaving Solo: A Star Wars Story in third place.

Stateside, Solo: A Star Wars Story finished in the top spot but was still a disappointment at the box office. The film was expected to bring in $130-150 million over the holiday weekend but barely surpassed $100 million, making $101 million from 4,381 locations. It’s the lowest opening weekend for any of the Star Wars films released in the past four years, with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story being then next in line with $155 million at the domestic box office.

An overstuffed market of hopeful blockbusters might have hurt Solo: A Star Wars Story, as Deadpool 2 also suffered heading into its second weekend. The film nabbed $54 million, certainly pulling some moviegoers away from the Star Wars movie, but crashing 77% on its respective Fridays.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War finished in third place with a $3.9 million Friday and $22.1 million weekend.

“Young Han Solo finds adventure when he joins a gang of galactic smugglers, including a 196-year-old Wookie named Chewbacca,” Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s synopsis reads. “Indebted to the gangster Dryden Vos, the crew devises a daring plan to travel to the mining planet Kessel to steal a batch of valuable coaxium. In need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission — the Millennium Falcon.”

Directed by Ron Howard, Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now playing in theaters.