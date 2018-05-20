‘Solo’ Star Joonas Suotamo Shares Hilarious Photo With ‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast

So, a Wookiee and three Hobbits walk into a convention… and the end result is pretty fantastic.

Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca in the soon-to-be released Solo: A Star Wars Story, recently shared a photo of himself and Lord of the Rings stars Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, and Billy Boyd at Wizard World Philly. Considering the fact that Suotamo is 6’10”, his head ends up being cut almost completely out of the photo. You can check it out below.

Finally met my heroes — The Hobbits from Lord of The Rings! pic.twitter.com/SHWxH3A0BQ — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 20, 2018

Shortly after, both Boyd and Wood poked fun at the photo, resulting in a pretty delightful Twitter exchange with Suotamo.

Endor, Over Mount Doom and all the way to Hobbiton, Elijah! 😬 — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 20, 2018

Ultimately, the whole event made Suotamo reach a rather endearing conclusion, which he expressed on Twitter.

I’m tall. Too tall to be in photos. — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 20, 2018

While Suotamo’s Chewbacca won’t be traveling around with a band of Hobbits anytime soon, fans are just days from seeing him take on the role in Solo. And according to those involved with the film, the story will see the birth of the iconic dynamic between Chewie and Han (Alden Ehrenreich), with a few speed bumps along the way.

“To me, this is a love story between Han and Chewie,” co-writer Lawrence Kasdan explained in a previous interview. “Their relationship has always been my favorite part of the saga, and the fact that only Han understands what Chewie is saying, I find a very funny possibility for comedy … Wookiees have so many positive qualities. But what they don’t do is make it easy for you to get in.”

“Joonas is a really funny guy, and he also brings a lot to the role,” Ehrenreich revealed. “It’s clear when you’re up close and seeing him do it just how much Wookiee craft he really has to do, knowing how to move in the suit to convey the right things. He’s got a big heart and is a great guy.”

What do you think of this Star Wars/Lord of the Rings crossover? Would you like to see Chewie hang out with some Hobbits? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters on May 25th.