‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Deleted Scene Features Han & Chewie Snowball Fight

With Solo: A Star Wars Story finally hitting digital storefronts, fans are able to see all of the special features and deleted scenes loaded in Lucasfilm‘s latest spinoff movie.

The movie chronicles the meeting of Han Solo and Chewbacca, showing how their friendship forms, but also showing some of the more dramatic moments in their relationship. Including one intense brawl in the snow, as you can see in this deleted scene. Take a look in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This scene definitely highlights the playful rapport the two develop in the film, showcasing Chewie’s “take no crap” attitude toward his co-pilot, and how Han won’t back down from the imposing Wookiee.

That relationship was key to the Star Wars spinoff, according to writers Lawrence and Jon Kasdan. The father-son writing team spoke about how they were treating the film as a romantic comedy, as evidenced by the “meet cute” moment they have in the Imperial jail cell.

“To me, this is a love story between Han and Chewie,” Kasdan told Empire Magazine. “Their relationship has always been my favorite part of the saga, and the fact that only Han understands what Chewie is saying, I find a very funny possibility for comedy … Wookiees have so many positive qualities. But what they don’t do is make it easy for you to get in.”

Chewbacca is the lovable Wookiee who Star Wars fans have known and loved for decades, and while Han still has some of that classic swagger he’s still very different in his youth.

“Well the spirit of young Han Solo is not that different than the Solo that we meet in the later movies, but that’s what our movie is all about,” director Ron Howard said during a social media Q&A. “That’s what Larry Kasdan and his son Jon so brilliantly wrote about, which is the events, the relationships, the action, the adventure that he goes through that helps this young, brash guy, desperate for his freedom, begin to become the Han Solo we know in later movies.”

Fans can see how the smuggler begins to become the legendary pilot for the Rebellion in Solo: A Star Wars Story, now available on digital HD. The film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on September 25th.