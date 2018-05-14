Interview: Paul Bettany and Emilia Clarke Won’t Give Up Spoilers

When it comes to keeping secrets, actors Emilia Clarke and Paul Bettany are experts. Between Solo: A Star Wars Story, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Game of Thrones, they’re well trained in protecting spoilers.

But that doesn’t mean I didn’t attempt to get something out of them.

While speaking with the two for Solo: A Star Wars Story, I tried my best to trick them into revealing something juicy about Game of Thrones and Avengers 4. Check it out in the video above.

See? They’re good. And while Clarke mentioned that a Wookiee would be involved in both stories’ endings, we’re inclined to think she wasn’t telling the truth.

Clarke playing her cards close to the vest is not unlike her character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, as Qi’Ra’s motivations are hard to place throughout the film as she navigates the seedy underbelly of the galaxy. Her character serves Bettany’s ruthless crime lord Dryden Vos, though she knows Han from their childhood.

When I asked Clarke if her character is driven by fear or survival, she had an interesting response.

“I would definitely say probably a healthy mix of both, but I think survival is at the heart of it,” Clarke admitted.

The actress previously spoke with EW about her character, shedding some light on what motivates Qi’Ra.

“She has a couple of guises, but essentially she is just fighting to stay alive,” Clarke said. “If you’ve got a really glamorous lady in a really sordid environment, you kind of know the glamor is hiding a few rough roads.”

Bettany fielded some fan questions on Twitter, revealing how he channeled the ruthless personality of Dryden Vos.

“There were some pretty shady characters that I have met throughout my life, and I used them for inspiration,” Bettany said. “Especially with the sort of physicality of getting really close and physical with people, and sort of dominating them physically in what feels like a friendly way but could go wrong pretty quickly.”

Bettany also revealed the markings on his face aren’t actually scars, but are indicative of his unique race in the Star Wars galaxy.

“I think they are just his species,” Bettany said. “I think that other members of his species will have the same markings that flash red when they get furious.”

Fans will learn more about Qi’Ra and Dryden Vos when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.